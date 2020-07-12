Stance changed – Liverpool can now secure signing for £44.7million – Report

Liverpool are consistently linked with central defenders and one of them is Milan Skriniar.

As per a report covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport last month, it was revealed Liverpool were looking to sign the center back but Inter Milan were in no mood of selling him and valued him at more than 50 million euros.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool can now secure his signing because the Italian giants have changed their stance and would consider offers for him in the transfer window.

Yesterday, La Gazetta Dello Sport reported that in the Premier League, United, City and Liverpool above all are interested in hiring the services of the 25-year-old center back, who has not been at his best this season.

The renowned Italian news source have claimed that Skriniar has not played a great season and he had a disappointing night in the last Serie A contest vs Verona that ended in a 2-2 draw.

In such a scenario, GdS claim that the former Sampdoria man is no longer untouchable in the squad, Inter Milan are willing to sell and he can be secured for 50 million euros (£44.7million).

We have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly recently. The Senegalese international is one of the best defenders in the world but he is valued at around £70million (The Independent).

So, Skriniar would be a cheaper alternative. Also, the African star is going to turn 30 next year. On the other hand, the Nerazzurri star is just 25.

In my previous post about Leandro Cabrera, I talked about how even after a solid defensive record, Liverpool do need to improve their central defense in the summer. What do you think?