Report – Liverpool prepared to secure £100,000-a-week star’s exit

One of the main reasons why Liverpool are linked with so many central defenders is perhaps that one of their own center backs is linked with a move away from Anfield.

According to Goal, Liverpool are prepared to secure the exit of Dejan Lovren in the summer transfer window and Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg are interested in hiring his services.

The Croatian international joined the Merseysiders when Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the club and over the years, he has been a great servant.

However, currently, the former Southampton man is the fourth choice central defender, who has warmed the bench more often than not in the past two seasons at Anfield under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

He was linked with a move away from the club last summer but in the end stayed put. This time around, it will not come as any surprise if he finally leaves.

Reports do suggest that the Reds are planning to trigger the clause of extending his deal for a further year (till 2022) so that his price tag could be raised (BBC).

Lovren only started 15 games in all competitions in our Champions League winning campaign last term. As far as this season is concerned, the 31-year-old has spent a considerable amount of time out injured and once again, so far, he has managed to start just 15 times.

For regular first team football, the veteran, who earns around £100,000-a-week (Mirror Sport), should opt to exit Liverpool. Leaving as a European and Premier League Champion won’t be such a bad thing.