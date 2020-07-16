Liverpool prepare move to sign £36million star, who wants Anfield move – Report

Last night, Liverpool suffered a defeat against Arsenal, who were gifted two goals by two of the most expensive players in the Reds’ squad i.e. Van Dijk and Alisson.

The Merseysiders do have a quality first team squad but they lack depth in several key areas and accordingly, Klopp should strengthen the squad to defend his title next season.

News – Watch out, Liverpool could move to sign £68million ‘excellent’ player – Report

Thiago Alcantara has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield and the latest reports suggest that Liverpool are preparing a move to sign him in the summer transfer window.

According to Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), the PL champions are looking. to make an offer worth 20 million euros to sign the Spanish international, however, the Bavarians want 40 million euros (£36million) from his sale.

The renowned German news source have mentioned that the Reds are ready to play poker to bring the price down keeping in view that Thiago’s contract with Bayern will expire next year and he wants to leave this summer.

As far as the player’s preferred destination is concerned, according to Sport, he has already agreed to move to Liverpool..

More recently, Christian Falk, who is the Head of Football for Bild/Sport Bild, has also confirmed that the 29-year-old wants to move to Anfield.

The well-known journalist told Football Ranks podcast:

“I think he will leave but he has to bring a club. He is very sure that he has a club and we know the club. But the big question is is the club paying the fee that Bayern Munich is expecting.

“We are talking about Liverpool. They don’t want to spend so much money this year and we know why they missed Werner”

The Reds do have several midfielders but they lack a creative technician in the center of the park. In the last two games vs Burnley and the Gunners, the European champions could not score when the opponents decided to park the bus in front of the goal.

Alancatara is a decorated midfielder, who has won every major domestic prize in Spain and in Germany. Should Liverpool meet the asking price of £36million to get his signing done?