Watch out, Liverpool could move to sign £68million ‘excellent’ player – Report

Liverpool remain heavily linked with Kalidou Koulibaly and today, a renowned Italian outlet have covered another story linking the Senegalese with the Anfield club.

Last week, we published a report (via Il Mattino) claiming that the African star’s agent is set to return to Naples to formalize Liverpool’s offer.

Now, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have mentioned that the Merseysiders could enter an operation to secure the signature of Koulibaly in the summer transfer window.

The Italian news source (press image provided below) have mainly focused on Manchester City, who can now play in the Champions League next season.

GdS claim that the Sky Blues have got more than a few top quality players on their radar and Guardiola wants to hire the services of Koulibaly to strengthen his back-line in the summer.

The Napoli president wants 100 million euros to sell his star defender. However, the renowned outlet have stated that an attractive offer of (minimum) 75 million euros (£68million) could be enough to get his signing done and everyone should watch out for Liverpool, who could move to sign the 29-year-old.

Yesterday, we covered a story (via Goal) claiming that the European Champions are willing to sell Dejan Lovren. It must also be remembered that Matip has been highly injury prone this term. So, if the Croatian departs, we should definitely look to sign a center back.

Recently, Sadio Mane praised his national teammate and stated that he would love to play with him at club level as well. The star winger said (via TF):

“Kalidou Koulibaly is an excellent defender, and one of the world’s best in his position. I would be very happy to play alongside him at club level, as I have known him for years.”

One thing is for sure, the former Genk man, who has made it into the Serie A Team of the year on four occasions, is not going to come for cheap. In your view, should Jurgen Klopp splash the cash to secure his signing?

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks. For the latest updates watch this space.