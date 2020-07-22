£36.2million star will secure Liverpool move – Journalist

Liverpool have been linked with Thiago Alcantara for quite some time and the latest reports coming from Spain are intriguing.

According to Chris Winterburn, who is a journalist for renowned Spanish source Marca, the Bayern Munich star will sign for Liverpool this summer.

Winterburn claimed:

“Thiago will sign for Liverpool I’m led to believe”

Reports this month have been positive for the Merseysiders but the main dilemma is all about the transfer fee.

Last week, Bild reported that the former Barcelona star is looking to secure a move to Anfield and he has already agreed personal terms with the newly crowned Premier League champions.

As per renowned German source Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), the Bavarians have slapped an asking price of 40 million euros (£36.2million) on the La Roja star. On the other hand, the European Champions are reluctant to meet that price and are prepared to splash around 20 million euros.

Alcantara has proved his worth in Spain and in Germany but the above mentioned asking price is way too high taking into consideration the following factors:

Ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Expiry of contract with Bayern in less than 12 months

Not willing to extend deal

His desire to secure move to Liverpool

He will turn 30 next year

The Bundesliga giants should look to get as much as they can from his departure but perhaps the £36.2million fee should be lowered if they do not want to lose him for free in 2021.

At Anfield, Liverpool do have several key midfielders but they don’t really score/create goals on regular basis. So, we do lack a creative playmaker in the center of the park and the arrival of an experienced star like Thiago could help.

In your opinion, how much cash should Liverpool splash to secure the signing of Thiago Alcantara this summer?