Weak XI: Liverpool’s probable starting lineup vs Chelsea

After losing to Arsenal, Liverpool can reach 99 points in the league if they win the remaining PL fixtures but that should not be our main concern.

In all fairness, Klopp should give game time to players, who have normally warmed the bench this term. So, we might witness a weak starting XI tonight.

News – Liverpool could move to sign £41million wing-back – Report

In the attacking third, the likes of Minamino, Shaqiri and Origi should start instead of Firmino, Mane and Salah.

In the center of the park, young Curtis Jones should get the nod to start with Naby Keita and Fabinho. Milner has returned to fitness but the veteran should start on the bench.

In the back-line, Lovren, who is linked with a move away from the club, may be allowed to play his final game at Anfield. He should partner Van Dijk in the central defense. Robertson may retain his place in the LB role but Neco Williams should replace Alexander-Arnold to start in the right back position.

I’d like to see Adrian in the starting XI but Alisson is still in the race to earn a share of the Golden Glove, so, the Brazilian international would likely get the nod to feature in the goal.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea: