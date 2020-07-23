Liverpool can offer over £23million terms to sign forward – Report

Another day, another story linking Victor Osimhen to Liverpool, who defeated Chelsea last night and lifted the Premier League trophy.

The Reds do need to improve the depth of their attack and the Nigerian international is in the focus.

Tutto Sport recently covered an interesting report about the ongoing transfer saga that has taken a new direction since the striker decided to appoint a new agent.

The Italian news source have revealed that Napoli are still hopeful that they will be able to seal the signing of the 21-year-old forward from Lille. It is claimed that the Serie A side have tabled a bid of around 60 to 80 million euros and are confident that Liverpool would not be able to match that sum.

To be honest, they are perhaps right because we did not even pay less than 60 million euros to lure a proven quality goalscorer like Timo Werner (ESPN).

However, as far as the wages are concerned, the Naples based side find themselves in a conundrum.

Tutto Sport have claimed that the San Paolo outfit proposed a five year deal worth 25 million euros (£23million) to Osimhen and would hardly pay more. However, it is stated that Liverpool can offer more than 5 million euros a year to agree the contract with the player.

Few days back, we covered a story (via Libero) claiming that the European champions have made an offer worth 7 million euros a season and the forward would like to accept the deal.

Klopp did not secure any major first team signing last summer and due to COVID-19 pandemic, the German boss may not have a lot of funds to strengthen the squad this summer.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager has to improve the team to ensure that they remain on the top. We do not have adequate quality players to cover for Salah, Mane and Firmino, who are all 28.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to amplify the quality of their offensive depth?