Liverpool have bid accepted for winger – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have a bid accepted for young winger Mateusz Musialowski.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds have won the race to sign the Polish attacker after having a bid accepted.

News – Liverpool can offer over £23million terms to sign forward – Report

The source have claimed that the Merseysiders have agreed a scholarship deal with the teenage starlet, who will sign a professional deal with the PL champions when he will turn 17 in October.

Musialowski is an unknown name but if the Anfield side have been after him then the boy must be highly talented. Last year, he did visit the Liverpool Academy (Insta).

Football Insider have mentioned that the 16-year-old, who plays for SMS in the 4th tier of Polish Football, can play anywhere in the attacking third.

We checked his record on Transfermarkt, who indicate that Musialowski is a right winger. In his career so far, he has mostly been deployed on the flanks. He played 4 games for the U-15 national side, 4 games for U-16s and so far, he has played once for the U-17 Poland team.

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, a lot of youngsters at Dortmund and at Liverpool have excelled.

Last summer, we lured teenage stars like Harvey Elliott and Sep van den Berg and the duo have already played a few games for the first team under the guidance of the German manager.

So, Liverpool might be the right place for Mateusz Musialowski to grow in his career and as per Football Insider, his family members are convinced that moving to Anfield would be the perfect choice to achieve his goals.