Liverpool can reach fee agreement to finally seal midfielder signing – Report

We have another interesting story about the future of Thiago Alcantara, who is consistently linked with a move to Anfield.

Earlier today, Abendzeitung, better known as AZ, reported that the Spanish midfielder has already said goodbye to his Bayern teammates and he looks to seal a move to Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp sees him as the missing piece.

The German news source state that the 29-year-old midfielder joined the Bundesliga giants having already won the Champions League with Barcelona (2011). Now, having won every domestic trophy with Bayern in seven years, he wants to leave as a European Champion.

The Munich based outlet claim that Alcantara’s demands have been met by the German champions still, he wants to move away from the club and would very much like to join Liverpool.

Previously, Sport Bild reported that the Merseysiders were only willing to pay €20million for the La Roja star whereas Bayern were demanding €40million.

However, now, AZ have claimed that the Bavarians are prepared to sell Thiago for €35million and the Anfield outfit want to pay around €25million. So, the gap is closing.

We do know (via Bild) that the 37-capped Spaniard has already agreed terms with Liverpool. So, a price needs to be agreed for the signing to be finally sealed and as per Abendzeitung, the two clubs can reach a compromise fee agreement.

In the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign, Thiago started 20 games and found the net only 3 times. After the resumption of football, he missed majority of the fixtures due to a groin injury.

Last night, Naby Keita scored a sublime goal against Chelsea and showed that he can be very creative in the center of the park. Unfortunately, the Guinean has spent most of his time on the treatment table since joining us.

Apart from Keita, Klopp already has the likes of Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones in his midfield. However, Lallana would leave at the end of the season and veteran Milner would mainly play from the bench again next term.

