Rep intent to ensure Liverpool move for £54million player – Report

The transfer saga surrounding Victor Osimhen has dragged on far too long and we have latest updates coming from Italy and Spain.

Few days back, we covered a report (via Libero) claiming that Napoli had a £54million agreement with Lille but Osimhen’s new agent has altered the scenario and the player wants to join Liverpool.

Recent reports even suggested that the player went for his medical but the Naples based club have denied such rumors (Calcio Napoli 24). Ciro Venerato has claimed that the new rep is intent to ensure that his client moves to Liverpool this summer. The Rai Sport journalist said:

“There are doubts and certainties about the Osimhen operation. Napoli have an agreement with Lille but there are still things to solve, we are 80%. The agent has been talking to Liverpool for days and is trying to turn the promises made to the player into reality”

Today, Corriere Dello Sport covered a comprehensive story, they mentioned that the Serie A side had personal terms and transfer fee agreed to lure the 21-year-old striker but the advent of William D’Avila (new rep) has complicated the entire story.

The renowned Italian news source have stated that the Nigerian international could move to the Premier League and joining Liverpool has become a credible option (more than Manchester United).

On the other hand, reports from Spain suggest that the San Paolo outfit have a new target in their sights.

Earlier in the day, Sport (press image provided below) came up with a headline – Napoli close to Jovic.

The famous Spanish news outlet state that negotiations for Osimhen are not going in the right direction and the Italian side face unexpected competition from Liverpool. So the chances of luring the African star have reduced and club president De Laurentiis is focusing on capturing Luka Jovic from Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos spent 60 million euros to sign the Serbian forward last summer but he has not lived up to the price tag and Sport have reported that Zidane would not mind losing him.

In such a scenario, it is claimed that the Serie A club would be willing to pay 50 million euros to sign the 22-year-old striker and the Bernabeu outfit would be happy to recover 50 of the 60 million paid to hire him.

Would there be a new twist in the transfer saga? Only time will tell. We’ll keep you updated.