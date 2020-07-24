Report – Liverpool have to pay £82million to agree fee, £55million not enough

Kalidou Koulibaly had a shocker of a game against Parma in the Serie A and once again, the Senegalese international’s name is linked with a move away from Napoli.

Last month, Corriere dello Sport reported that Liverpool tried to sign the African central defender by making an offer of 60 million euros, however, the Naples based side rejected the move.

The 29-year-old has made it into the Serie A Team of the Year in the past four seasons. However, it is likely that he would not make it this time. Why? Because he has not been in top form this season and has missed 10 league games due to injury and suspension concerns.

Therefore, the price tag of 60 million euros (£55million) is in the focus but once again, it is not going to be enough.

As per a report covered by Corriere dello Sport today (press image provide below), Koulibaly’s representative Fali Ramadani has been told that a fee of £55million will never be enough to convince Napoli to sell and the likes of Liverpool, Man City and PSG are also aware of that.

The renowned Italian news source have claimed that the above mentioned clubs would have to pay 90 million euros (£82million) minimum to sign the two time Senegalese player of the year.

Moreover, it has been pointed out that for teams outside the Italian league, the former Genk star’s contract has a clause worth 150 million euros, so president Aurelio De Laurentiis is in no pressure to sell his prized asset. However, if he leaves, Napoli could replace him with Lille’s Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes.

Last month, ex Man United defender Paul Mcgrath claimed that the Reds would be extremely hard to break if they pair Koulibaly with Van Dijk (The Irish Independent).

On the other hand, earlier this month, former Liverpool goalie Alex Manninger stated that the Senegalese could be a ‘weapon’ to improve Klopp’s back-line (via Europa Calcio).

With Lovren linked with Anfield exit and Matip being highly injury prone, should the PL champions move to sign Kalidou Koulibaly?