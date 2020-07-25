Thiago submits official transfer request to secure Liverpool move – Report

Two days back, we covered a report (via Abendzeitung) claiming that Bayern want 35 million euros for Thiago Alcantara, the Reds only want to pay 25 million euros and a compromise can be reached.

The Munich based source came up with an update yesterday and indicated that the Spanish footballer is really pushing to join the Anfield club.

News – Liverpool have bid accepted for winger – Report

Abendzeitung (press image provided below) state that the Bundesliga champions are preparing for the future without Thiago, who has submitted an official transfer request to leave the Bavarians and secure Liverpool move.

Once again, the German news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp wants the La Roja star at the club and the former Dortmund boss has already asked the Liverpool management to get his signing done.

There were rumors that the European Champions moved in with an offer and it was accepted by Bayern, however, Head of Football for Bild, Christian Falk confirmed yesterday that the Merseysiders have not made any bid as yet.

AZ state that the 25 million euros that Liverpool allegedly want to pay is not going to be enough to convince Rummenigge to sell the 29-year-old midfielder.

Sporting director of Bayern, Salihamidzic, recently described the transfer market as “corona-damaged”. So, the market valuations should drop. Thiago is already in his last year of contract with the Bundesliga side and is past his peak (will turn 30 in April).

Mirror Sport have claimed that all parties involved are eager to make the transfer happen but the fee agreement is the main concern. The PL champions look to sell Lovren for £10million and use the funds to lure Thiago, who is confident that the transfer will happen. He might take his favoured No.6 shirt that will be vacated if the Croatian defender does end up leaving Anfield.

In your view, how much is Thiago Alcantara worth in the current circumstances?