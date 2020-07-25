4-3-3: Liverpool’s probable starting XI vs Newcastle

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy with 96 points after beating Chelsea in the last home league game of the season.

Next up, the Reds will face Newcastle United tomorrow and they need three points to overtake last year’s total of 97 points. So, Klopp may opt to start with a strong side.

I’d like to see Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren play some part against the Magpies. The versatile midfielder bid an emotional farewell yesterday and the Croatian center half is heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.

Moreover, Minamino should also get the game time that he deserves. Hopefully, we can score quick goals so that Klopp can utilize others as well.

Anyways, for the start, Firmino, Mane and Salah should retain their positions in the attacking third.

Keita scored a super goal vs Chelsea in the last game and he should get the nod to start again. Oxlade-Chamberlain also found the net and he may replace Wijnaldum to start in the center of the park. Fabinho must once again start as the main DM.

The back-line should remain unchanged but Adrian could replace Alisson in the goal. Our first choice stopper is now out of the running for the Golden Glove award, therefore, Klopp might use the Spaniard vs Newcastle.