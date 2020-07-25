Liverpool could move to sign £35million player to replace star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Ben White for some time and once again the young central defender is in the focus.

As per reports going on in the media (The Times), Dejan Lovren is expected to leave Anfield for Russian side Zenit in a deal worth £10.9million.

In such a scenario, according to Leeds Live, Liverpool could move to sign White to replace the Croatian international in the summer transfer window.

The Brighton player featured in every league fixture for Leeds (on loan) this term and helped them win the Championship title. The British source claim that the Elland Road outfit would like to re-sign the 22-year-old in the summer but their hopes could be ruined by the European Champions.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds only conceded 35 goals in 46 league games, White started in every single fixture for the Argentine boss and helped the team keep no fewer than 22 clean sheets.

In the final game of the season against Charlton, he scored his first goal for the club, a sublime effort from outside the box.

Therefore, after an impressive campaign, it will not be shocking to see the Albions demand a high transfer fee for their asset. As revealed by Football insider last month, it may take an offer of £35million to secure his signing.

Lovren has been our 4th choice center back in the last two seasons and he made important contributions when Matip and Gomez were out.

The Cameroonian only started 8 league games this term and the England international was mostly sidelined last season due to ankle surgery.

So, a replacement must be signed if the former Southampton star departs Anfield, however, the question is, should Liverpool splash £35million to lure Ben White?