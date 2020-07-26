Deal close – £150,000-a-week “outstanding” star has agreed terms to secure Liverpool exit

Liverpool are set to lose Adam Lallana on a free transfer in the summer transfer window and reports suggest that the England international has chosen his next destination.

According to multiple sources (BBC, Sky Sports), Brighton are close to hiring the services of the former Southampton skipper.

As per The Daily Mail, the 32-year-old versatile midfielder had interest from the Foxes, the Clarets and even the Toffees but he has agreed terms to join the Seagulls.

According to talkSPORT, the Albions have decided to break their pay structure to agree the deal with Lallana. The renowned outlet have not mentioned the wages that he is expected to earn.

The 34-capped international made it into the PFA Team of the Year after top performances in the 2013-14 campaign and Rodgers opted to bring him to Anfield.

For us, Lallana played in multiple midfield and offensive positions. In 2016, he was named the England’s Player of the Year. He was in top class form for Jurgen Klopp in the 2016-17 season and deservedly earned himself a contract worth £150,000-a-week (The Guardian).

He directly contributed in 15 league goals in that campaign but unfortunately, injuries halted his progress and in the past three years, he has spent majority of the time outside the starting XI.

This term, the veteran rescued us against Manchester United at Old Trafford and provided the assist for the winning goal at Anfield vs Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jurgen Klopp recently paid tribute to Adam Lallana and said (LFC):

“It’s clear that Adam will leave the club in the summer. For now, I miss already everything about him and in this moment he is still here.”

“He is an outstanding player and he is one of the most influential players on the training quality I’ve ever had in my life.”

He has been a great servant at Anfield and we wish him all the best.