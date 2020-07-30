£190,000-a-week player would like to sign for Liverpool – We take a look

Jadon Sancho’s future has been up in the air for quite some time and after the concluding the season with Dortmund, he is once again linked with a move away from the club.

Liverpool have been linked with the England international and interestingly, reports coming from Germany suggest that the winger would like to sign for Liverpool over rivals Manchester United.

According to Kicker, Man United have been told that the only way to secure the signing of the Three Lions attacker is by meeting BvB’s asking price of 120 million euros.

The famous German news source have mocked the Red Devils and stated that in the end, they always pay the asking price, so, the Bundesliga club are not worried and have given United time until 10 August to splash the cash.

At the end of the post, Kicker claimed there are rumors that Sancho would prefer to sign for Liverpool over the Old Trafford outfit because the newly crowned PL champions have a greater chance of winning the title next season.

We researched about this rumor and found out that last month, The Independent revealed that Klopp has spoken to the 20-year-old, who sees Liverpool as a more attractive option, but the high asking price should be a problem for the Anfield club.

The European Champions were keen on signing Timo Werner but they opted against splashing £49million to agree his signing. Chelsea took advantage and got the deal done (ESPN).

So, it will be fair to say that there is no way that the Reds would break the bank for Sancho, who is valued at 120 million euros (£109million).

As mentioned above, Kicker have mocked Man United in their article and it seems they have perhaps used the name of Liverpool to further tease our rivals that they are not as attractive as us. Whether that will push Solskajer to make a huge bid? Only time will tell.

Nevertheless, the 11-capped international is a top attacker. The former Man City boy had a fantastic first season with Dortmund and last summer, he earned himself a new contract worth £190,000-a-week (The Mail).

In the 2019-20 campaign, the versatile player, who can be deployed on either flank and also as an AM, directly contributed in no fewer than 40 goals (20 goals and 20 assists) in all competitions under the guidance of Swiss boss Lucien Favre (Transfermarkt).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days.