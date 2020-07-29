Liverpool can now agree fee for £27.2million to sign star

Liverpool continue to be linked with Thiago Alcantara and the latest reports suggest that Bayern have once again dropped their asking price for the Spaniard.

Earlier this month, Sport Bild reported that the European Champions were prepared to pay €20m to sign the former Barcelona midfielder, however, the German champions were looking to get around €40m.

News – £73million star’s prime wish is to sign for Liverpool – Report

Another German source in the form of AZ reported that the Bundesliga giants were ready to offload the 29-year-old for €35m. On the other hand, the PL giants want to pay around €25m.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool can now sign him for £27.2million i.e. 30 million euros.

The update has been provided by Sport Bild today and they have mentioned that internatlly, Bayern have made the decision to sell Alcantara but he will only be sold for a fee of €30m.

The renowned news source state that manager Hansi Flick wants to sign a new winger but the further acquisitions are only possible after selling players such as Thiago or Tolisso.

Few days back, we covered a story (via AZ) claiming that the La Roja midfielder, whose contract with Bayern will expire in less than 12 months, has already submitted an official transfer request to secure Anfield move. However, Liverpool would have to pay more than €25m to hire his services.

Have your say – Should the Reds meet the asking price of £27.2million to finally sign Thiago?