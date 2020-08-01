Very likely £27million “unbelievable” player will secure Liverpool move

Another day, another report about Thiago Alcantara’s future. The latest story coming from Spain suggests that the player is pressing to secure Anfield move.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 29-year-old midfielder has informed Bayern Munich that he does not want to continue playing for the club after seven years. The news has been confirmed by chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that it is very likely that the La Roja star will end up signing for Premier League champions Liverpool.

Rummenigge explained that the asking price must be met in case Thiago reaches an agreement to move elsewhere. However, he decided against revealing the price.

Mundo Deportivo have claimed that the German champions are hoping to get a fee of 30 million euros (£27million) from the sale of their prized asset. The valuation was also reported by Sport Bild few days back.

At the Nou Camp, Alcantara won the Champions League and all the major domestic prizes. At the Allianz, he has won every domestic trophy but no European Cup. That could change if Bayern end up winning the tournament this term. They already have one foot in the quarter finals after beating Chelsea 3-0 away from home in the R16 first leg.

Last month, former Reds left back Enrqiue praised his compatriot and told Stadium Astro:

“I believe he will be a very, very good player for us but how much do you want to spend on this player and for how many years is he going to perform in your team? That’s what you have to look at as well.”

“I’m not sure it would be the best fit, but he’s an unbelievable player, there’s no doubt about that, and he would make the starting line-up.”

At Anfield, Liverpool have more than a few versatile midfielders such as Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Fabinho and young Jones. However, we do not get a lot of goals from them. In 2018-19, Milner scored only 7 goals (majority from the penalty spot) and in the recently concluded campaign, Ox was the top scoring midfielder and he got 8 goals.

Wijnaldum, who has regularly started under the management of Jurgen Klopp, did not even manage to provide a single assist in the last two Premier League campaigns (72 appearances). So, lack of creativity in the center of the park is a concern. Do you think an experienced star like Thiago would provide the solution?