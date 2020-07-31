Liverpool prepared to offer big money to sign £45million star – Face competition.

Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian central defender Diego Carlos for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Earlier this month, we covered a report (via Marca) claiming that the Reds are keen on signing the South American defender in the summer transfer window.

The latest reports suggest that Liverpool are prepared to offer big money to sign the Sevilla star but they face competition from Manchester City.

According to The Daily Star, the newly crowned PL champions and the Sky Blues are willing to activate the 27-year-old’s £70million release clause to secure his signing.

The famous British news outlet have mentioned that Pep Guardiola’s team have a slight advantage over the Merseysiders because they are in a position to offer him a much bigger contract.

Carlos featured in 35 league games for Sevilla in the last campaign and helped his team keep no fewer than 17 clean sheets to earn a place in the next season’s Champions League. The 6 ft 1 center back also scored 2 goals in the La Liga.

The former Nantes star has not played for the senior national side as yet but he could get the chance if he continues to perform well.

Liverpool conceded the fewest number of goals in the last two Premier League campaigns and recently, they have sold their fourth choice center half in the form of Lovren. To partner record signing Van Dijk, Matip was mostly in the starting XI last season and this term, Gomez has done a great job.

Therefore, to replace the Croatian, who mostly warmed the bench, there is no real need to splash a fee of £70million for Carlos. In fact, his market value in Spain is not as high.

His current contract with the Spanish club will expire in 2024. Sevilla signed him for just a fee of 15 million euros and as per Estadio Deportivo, the Brazilian could be allowed to leave for over 50 million euros (£45million).

The Reds are also linked with Real Betis center back Aissa Mandi. Have your say – Who should Klopp sign to replace Lovren at Anfield?