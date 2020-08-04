Report – Liverpool told £67.7million would get signing done – Face competition

Liverpool are in the market for a central defender after the departure of Dejan Lovren. Numerous players are linked with the Merseysiders and one of them is Diego Carlos.

Back in April, Estadio Deportivo talked about LFC’s interest in signing the Brazilian central defender and claimed that an offer of over 50 million euros should be enough to secure his signature in the summer.

More recently, The Telegraph, revealed that even Arsenal have entered the race to sign the South American star.

Today, AS have shed light on the player’s performance and claimed that Carlos has been brilliant since the resumption of football and the 15 million euros fee that Sevilla paid to sign him last summer seems like massive bargain.

The renowned Spanish news source (press image provided below) have stated that the former Nantes center back has got a release clause of 75 million euros (£67.7million) in his contract and the interested parties have been told that he will only leave the club if the exit clause is met.

In all competitions, the 27-year-old star has so far made 41 appearances in the current campaign and helped Sevilla keep 20 clean sheets.

On Thursday, the La Liga club will face Italian side AS Roma in the Round of 16 Europa League clash and it will not come as any surprise if Liverpool and Arsenal send their scouts to observe the performance of Carlos.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Merseysiders had the best defensive record in the last two Premier League campaigns. Therefore, a huge investment is not really required to improve the department.