Liverpool backed to sign “unique” £27million star

Few days back, we covered a report (via MD) claiming that it is very likely that Thiago Alcantara will sign for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

More recently, Raphael Honigstein has backed the Reds to sign the Spanish international to improve their midfield department.

We discussed the concern of creativity in our last post on the subject (link provided above). The German football expert also believes that the Merseysiders do not have technical and creative player in the center of the park and claims that “unique” Thiago is the missing piece.

Honigstein told the Transfer Talk podcast:

“In Germany they are saying that if Liverpool buy Thiago, they’ll win every game next year!”

“He’s just been so good. If there’s one player they’re missing in that midfield it’s that technical player. More of a creator and a dribbler, somebody who scores spectacular goals and can find a pass.”

“It’s not a player that Liverpool have accommodated in recent years and it would change the dynamic of their midfield if you find space for him.”

We know that Bayern Munich are demanding a fee of £27million to let the 29-year-old leave (Sport Bild) and the Munich based journalist thinks that it would be an absolute bargain if the Premier League champions can get him.

The 47-year-old said:

“For a player who’s going to be at his peak for another two or three years, that is a bargain in my book. Whoever gets him is getting an absolute diamond.”

We had a creative attacking midfielder in the form of Coutinho, who was sold two years ago. Klopp has not replaced the Brazilian international as yet but in his absence, the team has been able to win major prizes. So, in all fairness, we have not really missed him.

