Liverpool prepared to move in to secure key first signing – Report

Liverpool conceded the fewest goals in the last two league campaigns, so, they have a rock solid back-line. However, they do need to improve the depth of the left back position.

In such a scenario, the Merseysiders are interested in signing Jamal Lewis from relegated Norwich City.

News – Liverpool backed to sign “unique” £27million star

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are preparing an offer worth £10million to secure the signature of the 22-year-old full-back.

The renowned British source have stated that Jurgen Klopp wants a young left back to provide competition to Andrew Robertson and if Lewis is ready to battle the Scottish international then he could be the Reds’ first signing of the summer.

A similar report was covered by Melissa Reddy for The Independent. She claimed that Liverpool are willing to make a £10million move to sign the Northern Ireland defender.

It is stated that Klopp thinks that Lewis can improve under the guidance of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold. The 6-capped international featured in 28 league games for the Canaries last term and provided 1 assist.

Back in 2017, the Reds splashed only £8million to sign Robertson, who is arguably the best left back in the world at the moment. We have not got an adequate left back to cover if he is absent. Fortunately, he has been fit for us.

Klopp opted to offload Alberto Moreno last year and has not replaced him yet. James Milner has mainly played as our second choice LB. The veteran star has been decent but he is naturally a central midfielder and has not got the pace to deal with speedy wingers.

Therefore, a natural left back should be lured. The Mirror claim that Norwich are interested in LFC’s Yasser Larouci, so, the youngster can be involved in negotiations to sign Jamal Lewis.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the comings days and will keep you updated.