Liverpool have made contact to sign “big talent” worth £40million – Report

Liverpool need to improve the depth of their attack and they are linked with Watford star Ismaila Sarr.

According to Watford Observer, Liverpool have made contact with the Senegalese international’s agent to hire his services.

The news source have mentioned that the likes of Wolves and Crystal Palace are also interested in signing the 22-year-old winger from the relegated Hornets.

In the 2018-19 campaign, the African playmaker scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Rennes and was part of the squad, who won the French Cup by beating PSG in the final.

Last year, Watford splashed the cash to sign Sarr, who proved to be impressive in the 2019-20 season. In 22 league starts, the youngster directly contributed in 11 goals (5 goals and 6 assists) but could not save the club from going down (Transfermarkt).

Not to forget, Liverpool suffered their first league defeat of the last campaign at Vicarage Road and the former Metz winger scored a brace and provided an assist against Klopp’s men.

Last month, Man United legend Gary Neville praised the attacker heavily and said (via The Metro):

“Manchester United need a right winger. He’s (Sarr) a big, big talent, honestly he really is.”

The 22-capped international’s current contract with the Hornets will expire in 2024 and as per reports going on in the media (The Daily Mail), he is valued at £40million.

Scenario at Anfield

The likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are irreplaceable on the flanks but the Reds do not have adequate quality to cover if the African duo are not available.

Shaqiri has been injury prone, Origi was out of form last term and Minamino has mainly been a bench warmer since moving to Anfield in the January transfer window.

In such a scenario, Jurgen Klopp should move to sign a quality winger in the summer transfer window. In your view, should the German manager splash £40million to sign Ismaila Sarr?