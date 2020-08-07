£27million star would ‘love’ to sign for Klopp’s Liverpool

In the past month or so, Thiago Alcantara has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and once again, the Spaniard’s name is in the lime light.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old midfielder would love to sign for Liverpool and play under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

In a recent The Beautiful Game Podcast, The Guardian’s journalist stated:

“The player would love to join Liverpool, he would love to play for Jurgen Klopp. He hopes it can be a possibility,”

On the other hand, yesterday, Kicker, also reported that the former Barcelona star would like to sign for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp would like to bring him to Anfield.

However, the famous German news source stated that to sign Thiago, first, the Premier League champions should raise funds from player sales and Naby Keita’s name has been mentioned.

The Guinean international joined the Merseysiders before the start of the 2018-19 campaign but unfortunately, he has been highly injury prone at Anfield.

However, when fit, the former Leipzig midfielder has shown that he is our most creative player in the center of the park. In his last four league starts, Keita managed to provide two assists (Villa and Brighton) and scored a sublime long range goal vs Chelsea.

The 25-year-old deserves his chance in the next campaign and should not be sold. Not to forget, we have already let go one midfielder in the form of Adam Lallana and Klopp has not replaced him as yet.

Thiago Alcantara is an experienced and decorated star, who has won major prizes in Spain and in Germany. Hence, he is not going to come for cheap even though his contract with Bayern will expire in less than a year.

According to Sport Bild, the Bavarians would only let the Spaniard leave if they receive an offer of 30 million euros (£27million). We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days.

In your view, should Liverpool sell Naby Keita to fund the transfer of Thiago Alcantara?