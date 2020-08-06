£20million player prepared to agree Liverpool move – Report

Yesterday, we covered a report (via The Independent) claiming that Liverpool are willing to make an offer worth £10million to sign Jamal Lewis from Norwich City.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the above mentioned fee would not be enough to get his signing done.

According to The Telegraph, the Canaries rejected a bid worth £12million from Palace in January and even after getting relegated, they are not going to sell the defender unless his valuation of £20million is met.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that Norwich City were the lowest spenders during the last Premier League campaign and are under no burden to offload their key players.

Lewis, who is represented by the same organization as Andy Robertson, is needed to cover for the Scottish fullback at Anfield. Since he can play in the central defense as well, The Telegraph claim, he would also be able to cover for Dejan Lovren, who left the Reds for Zenit recently.

In June, the 22-year-old left back told Belfast Telegraph that he wants to stay in the Premier League and would love to feature in the Champions League. The youngster stated:

“I would love to play Champions League and I feel like definitely within a couple of years I’ll be at a quality where I’m able to do that. I’ve got a taste of the Premier League this year and I want to play in this league week in, week out for the rest of my career”

Another media outlet in the form of The Athletic have also reported that the Carrow Road outfit would demand a fee of £20million for the Northern Irish international.

The good news for the Reds supporters is that Lewis is prepared to agree a move to Liverpool and he will happily accept a back-up role under Jurgen Klopp (James Pearce).

It must be remembered that we only paid £8million to sign Robertson, who is now a world class left back. So, it will be fair to say that the PL champions should not splash £20million to sign a back-up option in the form of Jamal Lewis. What do you think?