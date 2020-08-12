Terms agreed – Liverpool confident they’ll sign £30million star – Journalist

Liverpool continue to be linked with Spanish international Thiago Alcantara and the latest updates seem positive for the Reds.

According to Nicolo Schira, the Merseysiders have agreed terms with the La Roja midfielder, who is pushing Bayern Munich to sell him this summer.

News – Liverpool backed to agree signing of £35million target

The renowned journalist tweeted that Liverpool are confident that they will secure the signing of the former Barcelona star.

Another Italian transfer expert in the form of Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that the 29-year-old is pressing to move to Anfield, he sees Liverpool as a dream club.

In the UK, the update is similar but with a twist. Kaveh Solhekol has reported that Thiago would love to play for the Premier League champions under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Sky Sports reporter claims that the European giants are not looking to sign a midfielder at the moment but if the situation changes then the the £30million rated Spaniard would be under consideration.

We have ample quality and depth in the midfield department. Majority of the stars are hard working but we lack creativity in the center of the park.

For example, Wijnaldum has regularly started for Klopp but in the last two seasons, the Dutch star failed to provide a even single assist in the Premier League.

As far as the goals are concerned, Oxlade-Chambalerian was our top scoring midfielder last term and he only netted 8 goals in 43 appearances.

Not to forget, as yet, we have not replaced Philippe Coutinho, who was highly impressive and creative in the CAM role at Anfield. We did not secure any major signing last summer even after wining the Champions League. With coronavirus around this term, it will not come as any surprise if the Reds do not lure any marquee signing even after lifting the PL trophy.

In all fairness, to stay at the top, we should continue to improve the squad. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign a creative midfielder? Should they splash £30million to lure Thiago Alcantara?