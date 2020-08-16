‘Special’ £108million attacker backed to secure Liverpool move

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho (The Independent) but mainly, Manchester United are heavily interested in hiring the services of the England international.

Borussia Dortmund have been demanding a mammoth fee of £108million and so far, the Red Devils have not matched the asking price to lure the 20-year-old attacker (The Daily Mail).

However, the Three Lions winger has been backed to wait and secure a move to Liverpool.

For Reds star Danny Murphy wrote in his column for The Daily Mail:

“United can’t afford to wait for Sancho and then see him join a rival. And they need to build now on the success they’ve had since January. Finding a world-class player on the right of a 4-3-3 is a priority and there will be other options besides Sancho, particularly in this buyer’s market.”

“I personally hope we see Sancho back in English football at some point because he’s a special talent. He is good enough to replace Mo Salah or Sadio Mane if and when they leave Liverpool.”

The former Man City attacker was in top class form for Dortmund in the recently concluded campaign. In all competitions, he directly contributed in 40 goals i.e scored 20 goals and provided as many assists (Transfermarkt).

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp does need to improve the depth of the wide attacking positions, however, paying a huge fee to sign a second choice winger would not make sense.

For now, the likes of Salah and Mane are irreplaceable in the starting XI but both African stars will turn 29 next year, so, sooner rather than later, the Merseysiders would have find someone for the future.

In such a scenario, do you think that Jadon Sancho has what it takes to replace Salah/Mane?