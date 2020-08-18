£27.2million star keen to secure Anfield move – Eager Liverpool told to meet valuation

The transfer saga surrounding the future of Thiago Alcantara has dragged on for far too long and we have another story.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are eager to sign the Spanish international but they are not willing to pay the asking price of 30 million euros (£27.2million) because the midfielder will be out of contract next year.

The renowned British source (press image provided below) have mentioned that Bayern Munich are not ready to lose their prized asset for cheap and have made it clear for now that they are not going to lower the above mentioned valuation of the player.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has further stated that Thiago is keen to secure a move to Anfield to play under the management of Jurgen Klopp, who led Liverpool to their 19th league title a season after lifting the European Cup.

The La Roja star was part of the Barcelona squad that won the Champions League under Guardiola back in 2011 but he was bench warmer back then due to the presence of world class midfielders like Xavi and Iniesta.

However, this time around, for Bayern Munich, he has got a great chance to win the continent’s biggest prize as a regular starter. The Bavarians will face Lyon in the semi final tomorrow night.

Whether Bayern’s stance would soften after the conclusion of Champions League, We shall see? If no other team shows interest to sign Thiago this summer then Liverpool could have the chance to agree a pre-contract with the midfielder in January.

We owe a lot of our success to the work horses present in the midfield but without doubt, the department lacks creativity. Keita is arguably our most creative player in the center of the park but the Guinean has been highly injury prone since joining us back in the summer transfer window of 2018.

In such a scenario, a player like Thiago would improve the squad. The former Barca star is already 29 and has perhaps got a few years left in him. In your view, should we wait for a year to sign him for free next summer?