Liverpool have agreed over £1.5million-a-year fresh terms with their player – Report

Liverpool have recently agreed a new deal with Neco Williams, who made several first team appearances in the last campaign.

The 19-year-old was absolutely delighted after signing the new contract, which is going to expire in 2025 .

Manager Jurgen Klopp also expressed that the youngster could be a key player for us next season because first choice right back Alexander-Arnold cannot start every game (LFC).

As far as the terms of the new contract are concerned, few hours back, Football Insider revealed that the teenage sensation has agreed a deal that has an entire worth of more than £8million.

The news source have mentioned that Williams will earn over £1.5million-a-year (£30,000-a-week).

The Welsh fullback featured in 6 league games for the Reds last season and therefore, he got himself the coveted Premier League medal. Moreover, he was part of the squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup in December last year.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Williams is effective in the attacking third. In all competitions (Youth and First Team), he scored 3 goals and also provided 7 assists (Transfermarkt).

He set up the all important equalizing goal in the Carabao Cup game vs Arsenal. We eventually won the contest on penalties. Last month, Klopp even utilized the young right back in the left back role and he did well vs Brighton.

Hopefully, Williams would be able get enough game time to progress at Anfield. Do you think he has what it takes to be as good as Alexander-Arnold? The England international is arguably the best right back in the world at the moment.