With £155million, Liverpool could secure signing of £190,000-a-week star next summer – Report

Liverpool have been linked with numerous quality attacking players as they need to improve the depth of their offense.

The Reds were heavily linked with Timo Werner but the German international ended up signing for Chelsea.

News – Liverpool on the verge of completing signing, difference only £9million – Report

The Merseysiders have also been interested in Jadon Sancho (The Independent) but mainly, the Dortmund winger is linked with a move to Old Trafford.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool could be making a secret plan to secure the signing of the £190,000-a-week star (The Mail) next summer.

According to The Daily Express, Klopp was mainly looking to lure an attacker because he expected to lose stars like Salah and Mane to the AFCON in January 2021. However, now that the tournament will be held in 2022, the German manager could wait for next summer to strengthen the department.

The British news source have mentioned that Man Utd had the time till August 10 to lure Sancho but that the deadline has passed and the winger could stay with Klopp’s former club.

It is further stated that for winning the Premier League title, the Reds are set to receive a mammoth amount of £155million that could be made available next summer to the 53-year-old coach, who may move to lure Sancho.

Last month, Kicker reported that the Three Lions star would prefer to move to Anfield over Old Trafford.

Recent reports suggest that Dortmund value their superstar, who directly contributed in 40 goals last term, at £108million (The Mail).

His current contract with BvB will expire in 2023 and if he does not sign another new deal this summer, then his price tag could drop to some extent in 2021. In your opinion, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Jadon Sancho next year?