Club ready to sell £70million star who’d like Liverpool move for Klopp

Liverpool have been interested in signing Adama Traore for quite some time and the latest reports suggest that Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to sell their star player.

Back in June, Mirror Sport revealed that Jurgen Klopp is desperate to lure the Spanish attacker, who would be tempted to move to Anfield to play under the German boss.

As per the latest update provided by The Daily Mail, Wolves are willing to consider high offers for the £70million-rated winger, who was in brilliant form in the last campaign.

The former Barcelona man directly contributed in 18 goals (6 goals and 12 assists) in all competitions under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Klopp and Guardiola are two of the best managers in the world and both coaches are huge admirers of the 24-year-old star.

Back in December 2019, the Anfield boss claimed that Traore is a really dangerous player (Sky Sports). On the other hand, Pep said that no one can handle the pace of the Spaniard (The Daily Mail).

Wolves did the double over Man City last season and the speedy winger was the chief destroyer of Guardiola’s side. He scored a brace at the Etihad and directly contributed in two goals (a goal and an assist) at the Molineux.

Versus Liverpool, Traore only featured for 30 odd minutes at Anfield but at home, he set up a goal for Raul Jimenez.

After a string of top performances in the 2019-20 season, the former Boro attacker has deservedly earned himself a call-up from the national side. Earlier in the day, Spain named Traore in the squad for next month’s UEFA Nations League games vs Germany and Ukraine (Sky Sports).

At Anfield, Liverpool have world class wingers in the form of Salah and Mane but in the back-up, Klopp does not have anyone who is good enough to cover for the African duo. In such a scenario, should the Reds splash the cash to sign the £70million-rated star from Wolves?