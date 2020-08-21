Liverpool ready move to sign £36million player – Journalist

Liverpool have already agreed terms with Thiago Alcantara and the latest reports suggest that the Reds are now preparing a move to sign him.

According to Nicolo Schira, next week, the Reds will hold official talks with Bayern Munich to hire the services of the Spanish international, who has secured a four year contract with the Anfield side.

The renowned Italian journalist has mentioned that the Merseysiders are not willing to pay the asking price of 30-35 million euros set by the Bavarians.

Instead, Liverpool are readying a move worth 15 million euros in order to lure the player, whose contract with the German club will expire in less than a year.

The mentioned offer and the asking price are quite different from the recent reports published in Germany.

Two days back, we covered a report via (AZ) claiming that even 30 million euros might not be enough and Bayern are looking to get 40 million euros (£36million) for the 29-year-old player.

Former Premier League player, Shaka Hislop, believes that Thiago would be an amazing signing for the English champions. The Ex Hammer shot stopper told ESPN (via The Daily Express):

“As much as Jurgen Klopp continues to be happy with his squad, and it will stay intact for the most part, they continue to be linked with Thiago Alcantara and I think he would be an amazing acquisition if it does come through.”

“If that comes through, I think that just makes it more likely that Liverpool go on and defend their title.”

It must be remembered that Dejan Lovren mainly warmed the bench at Anfield in the last two campaigns and his contract was due to expire in 2021, still we offloaded him for a fee (Goal) of 12 million euros (£11million).

So, if Liverpool really move in with an offer of just 15 million euros (£13.4million) for Thiago then it will be fair to say that the move will be rejected. The La Roja star has been a key member of the Bayern side over the years and he could start in the Champions League final vs PSG on Sunday.