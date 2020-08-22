Club prepared to secure signing of key £22.5million Liverpool star, who is waiting to move

Gini Wijnaldum’s current contract with Liverpool will expire in less than 12 months and he is heavily linked with a move away from the club.

According to Sport (via Sport Witness), Barcelona are prepared to secure the signing of the Dutch midfielder from the Reds. it is stated that new manager Ronald Koeman has personally requested the Catalan giants to get his signing done.

The renowned Spanish news source have claimed that the 29-year-old’s talks with the Merseysiders over a new contract have paralysed and he is waiting to complete a move to the Nou Camp to play for Koeman.

It is further mentioned that keeping in view his current contract situation, Wijnaldum could leave the Anfield club for a maximum fee of 25 million euros (£22.5million).

The former Newcastle man has been a key member of the Reds squad under the management of Jurgen Klopp, who has regularly started the midfielder in his team.

For the Netherlands, Koeman mainly utilized him in the attacking midfield role and the player excelled big time. In the European Championships qualification campaign, he made 7 appearances and directly contributed in 11 goals (8 goals and 3 assists).

On the other hand, for us, he mainly plays in the center of the park and is perhaps our least creative midfielder. In the last two Premier League seasons, Wijnaldum failed to register even a single assist in 72 appearances.

Nevertheless, he has the qualities to press, keep possession of the ball under pressure and pull strings in the midfield and that is why he has been so important for Klopp.

We are currently linked with Thiago Alcantara, whose contract will also expire in 2021. In your view, should we sell Wijnaldum (if he wants out) in order to lure the Spaniard in the summer transfer window?