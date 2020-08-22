Confirmed – Liverpool’s starting XI formation vs Stuttgart

Liverpool face Stuttgart in their first pre-season friendly and Jurgen Klopp has opted for a very strong starting XI.

Normally, the Reds manager would use more than a few youngsters in a pre-season fixture but keeping in view that the PL campaign will start soon, majority of the first team players have made into the lineup.

First choice shot stopper Alisson Becker is starting in the goal and in front of him, we have the likes of Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson starting in the back-line.

In the center of the park, Fabinho starts as the main defensive midfielder. On the other hand, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones will play in the central midfield.

As far as the attacking third is concerned, the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are in the starting lineup.

Here is Liverpool’s starting XI formation vs Stuttgart: