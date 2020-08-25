Liverpool make it clear they want signing of £40million attacker – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are eager to sign David Brooks from Bournemouth.

The Cherries have already offloaded star central defender Nathan Ake to Manchester City and now, their Welsh attacker is linked with a number of clubs

News – Liverpool are looting club to sign “brilliant” star – Report

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are keen on signing the 23-year-old attacker, who is also on the radar of clubs like Man United, Everton, Spurs and the Foxes.

The renowned news outlet cite reports and claim that the above mentioned sides have made it clear that they want the 12-capped international, still, the Cherries have not received any official offer as yet.

In the 2018-19 season, Brooks, who mainly plays on the right flank, was utilized in multiple offensive positions and he directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 12 goals (7 goals – 5 assists).

Most notably, he provided an assist against Manchester United at Old Trafford and directly contributed in 2 goals (a goal and an assist) in the victory against Chelsea at home.

Unfortunately, a long term ankle injury mostly kept him out of the 2019-20 campaign. After the resumption of football in June, he started 8 league games under the management of Eddie Howe and scored just a single goal.

His current contract with the Vitality outfit will expire in less than two years and despite being sidelined for majority of the last term, he is still valued at £40million (The Mail).

Liverpool do lack quality in depth as far as the attacking department is concerned, however, should they spend £40million for a back-up option in the form of David Brooks? I do not think so.

Our first choice world class wingers Mane and Salah were lured for £30million (The Guardian) and £34million (BBC) respectively.