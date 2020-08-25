Liverpool are looting club to sign “brilliant” star – Report

By now, fans would be anxious to see Thiago Alcantara in the Red shirt of Liverpool. He wears No.6 and at Anfield, that number was vacated by Dejan Lovren not so long ago.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then it is likely that the Spanish international will end up signing for the Premier League champions this summer.

We take a look at the latest updates.

News – From Spain – £36m star bids farewell, will head to seal Liverpool move

Yesterday, renowned media outlet Der Spiegel claimed that it is certain that the 29-year-old midfielder will leave Bayern Munich to join the Merseysiders and Klopp.

Today, another German source in the form of Schwaebische have covered a story and mentioned that Bayern are the European Champions but they are not invincible.

The Ravensburg based outlet have stated that the top three Bayern players namely Lewandowski, Muller and Neuer are in their 30s now and replacing them will not be easy.

Moreover, Schwaebische claim that Liverpool, who are going to be rivals of the German champions in Europe, are not asleep and they are looting Bayern from an asset like Thiago.

It must be remembered that the Reds were the last team to beat the Bavarians in the Champions League. In their 2018-19 European Cup winning campaign, Klopp’s men outclassed Bayern 3-1 in their own backyard.

Former Anfield star Dietmar Hamann believes that Thiago is a “brilliant” player who will bring a different dimension to Liverpool’s midfield.

The German thinks that the La Roja star will end up moving to the 19-time English champions. He exclusively told talkSPORT:

“I’d be very surprised if he turned down a contract from Bayern Munich if he hasn’t got anything else [on the table]. I’m sure he’s got an offer from Liverpool, it’s probably about the transfer fee now.”

Famous Bild journalist, Christian Falk, provided an update and tweeted that even after winning the Champions League, Thiago has not changed his mind and his future will be with Liverpool if they are able to reach a fee agreement with the Bundesliga giants.