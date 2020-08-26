Bid strongly expected – Liverpool could move to finally secure signing

Bayern Munich are resigned to losing Thiago Alcantara, who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed that that Spanish international might be heading to leave the German champions.

The Bayern CEO told Bild (via Goal):

“It looked very much like he had decided to say goodbye. We have read a lot about Liverpool, but they haven’t contacted us yet.”

Yesterday, The Athletic also claimed that Liverpool have not made any official offer as yet but they could finally move as in Munich, the German club strongly expect a bid from the Merseysiders.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the 29-year-old will be allowed to leave by Bayern if their asking price of 30 million euros is met.

Over in Germany, Munich based media outlet AZ (via Sport Witness) reported that the La Roja star sees Anfield as a dream destination and all Liverpool have to do is meet the player’s valuation to get his signing done.

In Spain, recent reports (Sport) have suggested that Liverpool could offload Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona and they value the Dutch international at 25 million euros.

Like Thiago, the former Newcastle United midfielder’s current contract is also going to expire in less than a year.

So, if the Reds are looking to get 25 million euros from his sale then in all honesty, the 30 million euros price tag slapped on Thiago by Bayern seems fair, especially after the Spaniard’s dominating display in the Champions League final vs Paris Saint-Germain.

In your view, should Klopp meet the asking price to finally secure his signing?