Star closing in – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal

Liverpool won their pre-season friendly against Stuttgart and were able to bounce back from two goals down to earn a draw vs RB Salzburg.

Next up, the Reds will face FA Cup winners Arsenal in the Community Shield contest on Saturday. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, Henderson and Alexander-Arnold did not take part in the friendlies in Austria.

According to David Lynch, the skipper should return to full training after the game against the Gunners, on the other hand, our first choice right back is closing in on a return from minor injury.

Therefore, Neco Williams could get the nod to start in the right back position vs the north Londoners. Andrew Robertson should play in the left back role ahead of new signing Kostas Tsimikas.

Virgil nan Dijk had a minor injury but Klopp confirmed that he is fine, so the Dutch international should start with Joe Gomez in the central defense.

In the center of the park, the likes of Fabinho, Wijnaldum and Naby Keita could be part of the starting XI.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mane, Salah and Firmino started in both the pre-season fixtures and they would likely start vs Mikel Arteta’s team.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal: