Club eye replacement as star is destined, determined to join Klopp’s Liverpool – Report

As per the latest reports going on in the media about Thiago Alcantara, there is some good news for the Liverpool supporters.

Few days back, Rummenigge claimed that he has read a lot about Liverpool’s interest but clarified that the Merseysiders have not made any contact for the Spanish international, who still has a contract with Bayern until next year (via Goal).

However, the optimistic update for the Anfield faithful is that the European champions are preparing for his departure and are eyeing a replacement.

As per a report covered by Abendzeitung Munchen today (press image provided below), Thiago is determined to join Jurgen Klopp and the German champions are already looking at a target to replace the 29-year-old midfielder at the Allianz.

AZ have mentioned that Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic is being considered by the Bundesliga giants to take the place of the former Barca man. The Croatian midfielder’s current contract with the Nerazzurri will expire in 2022 and at the moment, he is valued at 50 million euros.

As mentioned several times on our site, the Munich based outlet have also reiterated that the Bavarians are looking to get 30 million euros from the sale of Thiago.

The rumor was initiated by Italian news source, FC Inter News. They exclusively reported that the Germans are quickly looking to replace Alcantara, who is destined to move to Anfield, and Brozovic is the ideal target.

It must be noted that last month, Sport Bild revealed that Bayern would first sell players before buying new ones. So, it will not be surprising if they offload Thiago to Liverpool in order to sign a replacement in the form of the 27-year-old Serie A star.

Nevertheless, any more will only happen if the PL champions complete the most important deal i.e. agree a fee with the Bavarians.