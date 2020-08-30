Signing likely – Liverpool bid expected to be accepted

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool could be moving towards completing their second signing of the summer.

The Merseysiders have been linked with young Brazilian shot stopper in the form of Marcelo Pitaluga and reports suggest that Liverpool’s bid is expected to be accepted by Fluminense.

According to Globo Esporte, the Reds have moved in with an offer for the 17-year-old, who was part of the squad that won the U-17 FIFA World Cup last year.

The Brazilian news source have mentioned that Fluminense have rejected offers from other clubs but the bid submitted by the Merseysiders will likely be accepted.

It is further mentioned that the teenage goalie wants to move to the Premier League champions, who have offered his family a house and promised a job for his father.

Similarly, Liverpool Echo also understand that the European giants recently came up with an offer to sign the youngster which is expected to be accepted by the Brazilian club.

Pitaluga has got a German passport so the move can be completed smoothly as there will be no work permit concerns.

At Anfield, we already have a Brazilian star in the form of Alisson Becker as our first choice goal keeper. On the other hand, Spaniard Adrian is there to cover for the Samba star.

21-year-old Kelleher is our third choise shot stopper, who did feature in a few senior games in the last campaign. Therefore, if Marcelo Pitaluga does end up moving to the Reds, he would have to work his way up the pecking order.