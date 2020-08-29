Report – £22.2million star getting very close to securing Liverpool exit

Yesterday, we covered a report (via Mundo Deportivo) claiming that Barcelona are pushing to sign Wijnaldum and from his sale, Liverpool could fund the signing of Thiago Alcantara.

If the latest reports in Spain are anything to go by then the Dutch international is getting very close to securing exit from the Anfield club.

Yesterday, Jurgen Klopp pointed out how the former PSV Eindhoven man has been a key player for us but the German manager did not clearly confirm that the midfielder will be staying with the Reds

The former Dortmund manager said (via Goal):

“It’s all between us and the player, these kind of things. It’s all good at the moment, all fine. Gini played very well in pre-season and has obviously had a couple of good seasons for us. That’s all I can say about that.”

According to today’s version of AS (press image provided below), the La Liga giants are looking to strengthen their team and Wijnaldum is getting very close to moving to the Nou Camp.

The renowned Spanish news source claim that Ronald Koeman has already told the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal that they are now part of his plans. In such a scenario, the Dutch manager wants to sign an aggressive star and Wijnaldum is one of his favourite midfielders.

Under the management of the former Everton boss, the 61-capped international featured in 17 games in all competitions for the Netherlands and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 13 goals (10 goals and 3 assists).

At Anfield, his role is different in the center of the park and definitely, he has not been really productive in the attacking third. Last season, in 47 appearances in all competitions, Wijnaldum only scored 6 goals and failed to provide even a single assist.

Let’s see if the £22.2million-rated star (Sport) will start today in the Community Shield fixture against Arsenal. The picture might become clear after the contest.