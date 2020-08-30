From Argentina – Klopp expects £30m star to be Liverpool’s only major signing

Liverpool lost the Community Shield contest against Arsenal and once again, it was evident that the Reds needed creativity in the center of the park.

Majority of our assists are made by fullbacks and therefore, the absence of Alexander-Arnold did hurt us. Moreover, the Gunners were able to stop our advances from the flanks and then, not for the first time, we had nothing from the center.

News – Signing likely – Liverpool bid expected to be accepted

Wijnaldum did not even create a single goal last season and he continued that run vs the north Londoners. Things did improve when Keita was introduced.

The Guinean international is perhaps our most creative player in the midfield but he has been highly injury prone at Anfield. The African star is good at driving with the ball but when it matters the most, he usually fails to find the killer pass and gives possession away.

After yet another defeat at Wembley, the frustration of the supporters on social media was inevitable, they are hoping for reinforcements and particularly one name is trending, Thiago Alcantara.

Argentine source Ole covered a story earlier in the day and claimed that at Anfield, there is anxiety to see the signing of the Champions League winning midfielder.

The South American media outlet have mentioned that the Spanish international has everything agreed to leave Bayern Munich and to move to England.

Furthermore, Ole claim that Jurgen Klopp expects Thiago to be Liverpool’s only major signing of the summer as he looks to compete with Man City, who might sign Lionel Messi, and Chelsea, who have already completed five signings for the new season.

In Britain, James Pearce (The Athletic) writes that after losing to Arsenal, calls to sign Thiago are escalating. The renowned journalist states that the Italian born star is keen on moving to Anfield but the Reds are yet to open talks for the player that might cost £30m.

In Germany, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed (via Tobi Altschaffl) that in the coming days, the Bavarians are expecting an offer for the 29-year-old midfielder. Let’s hope that the offer is made by Liverpool and more importantly, let’s hope that it is good enough to finally lure the Spaniard.