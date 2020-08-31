£40million CB considered – Signing defender bigger priority for Liverpool – Journalist

Liverpool sold their fourth choice center back Dejan Lovren last month and they have not replaced him as yet.

Instead, the Reds opted to strengthen their full-back options by hiring a cover for Robertson in the form of Kostas Tsimikas.

News – From Argentina – Klopp expects £30m star to be Liverpool’s only major signing

In recent weeks, mainly, we have been linked with Spanish international Thiago Alcantara. However, James Pearce reports that signing a center back is much bigger priority for Liverpool than bringing in a creative midfielder.

The well-known journalist rightly points out (The Athletic) that the Merseysiders need to replace Lovren because Matip was mostly on the treatment table in the last campaign.

He further mentioned that Fabinho can play in the CB role but against Arsenal, he did not look comfortable at all and there is no need to move one of the best DMs in the world from his preferred position.

It must also be remembered that Joe Gomez has got a not so stable injury record (Transfermarkt). The England international missed majority of the 2018-19 season due to an ankle problem which required surgery.

In such a scenario, Liverpool have considered Ben White, who played in every Championship game for Leeds United (on loan) last term and proved to be rock solid at the back under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

However, the dilemma is that the Brighton starlet has a very high price tag and Pearce claims that the Anfield side have been forced to rethink their transfer plans due to the financial implications of the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier this month, The Star exclusively reported that Liverpool plotted a move worth £20million for the 22-year-old CB but the Seagulls are demanding £40million to let their prized asset leave.

Surely spending £40million for a fourth choice center back makes no sense but the Reds must lure a key player to reinforce the area as young Van den Berg is not ready yet.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to replace Dejan Lovren at Anfield?