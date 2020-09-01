Liverpool won over by wanted play breaker – Had £53million valuation in January

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are linked with a defensive midfielder in the form of Boubacary Soumare.

According to an exclusive report covered by Le10Sport, the 21-year-old play breaker is a wanted boy with top European clubs interested in hiring his services.

The renowned French news source have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal have won over by the holding midfielder and have followed him for months.

Even Real Madrid have watched him. Now, the likes of AC Milan and Hertha Berlin are in the race as well and Le10Sport claim that Lille are waiting for an offer, which should arrive soon.

His valuation in the January transfer window was around 60 million euros (£53million) and earlier in the year, Le10Sport even mentioned that the player hopes to secure a move to Anfield or Old Trafford in the summer.

However, now his market value should be very low because he is no longer a regular starter for his club. The Ligue 1 was cancelled in April due to COVID-19 and Soumare was an unused substitute in six of the last seven league games.

In the 2020-21 campaign season thus far, he played for mere eight minutes as a substitute vs Rennais. Moreover, at the weekend, he once again warmed the bench (vs Reims).

Scenario at Anfield

Liverpool had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and they have got Fabinho and Henderson, who have been highly effective in the holding midfield role under Klopp.

Therefore, a new play breaker is definitely not required at Anfield at the moment. Instead, a creative midfielder is needed in the center of the park.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to improve their midfield department?