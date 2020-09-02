Contract agreed – Club prepared to pay £18million to seal signing from Liverpool – Report

Gini Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and the latest reports suggest that the Dutch international has agreed to sign a three year contract with the Catalan giants.

According to today’s version of Sport, the 29-year-old midfielder, whose current contract with the Anfield club will expire next year, has rejected to extend his stay with the club.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the Premier League champions tried to agree a two year extension with the former PSV player but now, they are not going to push any further and do not want to retain his services.

With less than a year left on Wijnaldum’s contract, Sport claim that Barca, who are in talks with Liverpool, are looking to agree a fee worth 15 million euros plus add-ons.

It is stated that the Catalan giants are prepared to pay a maximum fee of 20 million euros (£18million) to seal the signing of the Netherlands star, who has agreed a three year deal to move to the Nou Camp. The Spanish giants are not willing to pay a penny more than 20 million euros.

As far as our asking price is concerned, two days back, Sport claimed that the 6-time European Champions are demanding 25 million euros (£22million) to let their prized asset leave.

Wijnaldum has been highly important for us under the management of Jurgen Klopp but if he wants to leave then we cannot risk losing him for free next year and should cash in on him this summer.

To replace him, Sport have reported that Liverpool are in advanced negotiations to sign Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara. Have your say – Would you like to see Thiago replace Gini at Anfield?