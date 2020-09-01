From Spain – Move closer, £22million player thrilled to secure Liverpool exit

Georginio Wijnaldum continues to be linked with FC Barcelona, the team he took down last year in the Champions League. Reports in Spain suggest that the the Dutch international is moving closer to the Nou Camp.

Yesterday, Sport covered a story with a headline stating – Wijnaldum closer. The renowned news source mentioned multiple reasons why the Dutch international is going to leave the Reds to join the Catalan giants.

The Spanish media outlet have claimed that not only does Koeman want to bring him to Barcelona but even the midfielder himself is preparing to leave Liverpool. It is mentioned that the 29-year-old star is thrilled to work for the former Orjane manager.

It is further stated that the PL champions face the threat of losing him for free next season and that is why, the Merseysiders will have no option but to sell him and he could be sold for £22million. Barca are waiting for Liverpool to secure the signing of Thiago Alcantara as that would accelreate the departure of the 61-capped Netherlands star.

One of the most baffling statements made by Sport is that Wijnaldum has never been able to establish himself as an undisputed starter at Anfield.

We have more than a few first team stars in the midfield department and no one has started more games than the former Newcastle United player under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

As per today’s version of Sport, it is mentioned that shortly, the departure of Vidal and Rakitic from the Nou Camp will lead to the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum. The Chilean could end up signing for Inter Milan, on the other hand, the Croatian is very close to returning to Sevilla (Goal).

We shall see how the transfer sagas unfold in the coming days and will keep you updated.