39 goals/assists – Liverpool prime favourties to sign forward – Report

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Zambian forward Patson Daka.

According to FarPost, the 21-year-old striker is a a wanted boy with clubs in England, Germany and France looking to secure his signature after an impressive season with RB Salzburg.

However, the Zambian news source have reported that Liverpool are the prime favourites to sign the African goalscorer.

In the last campaign, the youngster did make a couple of appearances against the Merseysiders in the Champions League (78 minutes) but was unable to find the net.

However, recently, in a friendly contest vs Jurgen Klopp’s men. Daka scored a brace in 13 minutes to put Salzburg 2-0 up. However, the Reds bounced back to earn a draw thanks to two goals scored by Brewster.

In all competitions, the 18-capped star started 32 games under Jesse Marsch and managed to directly contributed in 39 goals. He found the net 27 times and also created further 12 goals.

After the departure of Erling Haaland to Dortmund in the January transfer window, Daka became the main center forward for Salzburg. In the second half of the campaign, he scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 14 league appearances for the Austrian side (Transfermarkt).

Three years ago, he helped Zambia win the U-20 AFCON and won the CAF Youth Player of the Year award.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool mainly utilize Firmino in the False No.9 and Divock Origi mostly played as a winger last season. Therefore, Klopp needs to sign an out and out forward to strengthen the strike-force.

We were interested in signing Timo Werner but he was expensive and Chelsea opted to lure him (ESPN). In your view, should the PL champions move to sign Patson Daka if the price is right?

Not to forget, we were able to sign Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg in the winter for just £7.25million (Sky Sports).