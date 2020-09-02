Liverpool leading to agree signing of £30million star

Lately, there have been reports suggesting that Manchester United could move in to hijack Liverpool’s deal for Thiago Alcantara.

Bild reported that the Red Devils have held talks with the player’s advisor but they have neither made any offer to Bayern nor reached any agreement with the midfielder.

As per the recent updates provided by renowned football journalists, the Anfield faithful should not worry much about their arch rivals.

Bild’s chief reporter, Tobi Alschaffl, claimed that Liverpool are leading the race to secure the signing of the La Roja star from the Bavarians and United are not hot in his pursuit.

Famous Italian reporter, Fabrizio Romano, who writes for The Guardian, tweeted that the German giants are convinced that the Premier League champions will soon make an offer for Thiago.

As far as Man Utd are concerned, the journalist claims that they have only made contact and are not in any advanced position to lure the former Catalan star.

Last month, Mohamed Bouhafsi, covered a story for RMC Sport and revealed that Liverpool have agreed terms with Thiago. Today, the well-known French journalist has provided an update that should delight the Liverpool supporters.

Bouhafsi did not even bother mentioning Manchester United because he thinks that the 37-capped midfielder only wants to join Liverpool and he has already discussed that with Jurgen Klopp.

First Bayern CEO Rummenigge and now head coach Hansi Flick has also claimed that the 29-year-old is heading to leave the European Champions, who could sell the star for £30million (The Independent).

Anfield legend Jamie Carrager thinks that Liverpool need to freshen up the squad for next season and Thiago would do exactly that (Sky Sports). With only 10 days remaining in the start of the new Premier League campaign, the Reds should act fast and press to get his signing done.