Offer expected, Club hell-bent on signing £3.9million-a-year Liverpool player – Report

The future of Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield has been up in the air in the past few weeks and it will not come as any surprise if the Dutch international joins Barcelona this summer.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Catalan club are hell-bent on signing the Netherlands star for new manager Ronald Koeman.

According to Goal, the Spanish giants are confident they will secure the signing of Wijnaldum before the closure of the summer transfer window next month.

The renowned news source have stated that so far, the La Liga club have not made any offer because they want to sell the likes of Suarez and Vidal, Koeman is waiting for the sales to be completed in order to bid for the 29-year-old midfielder.

Barcelona are determined to get the signing done for the Dutch manager, who knows all about the qualities of the Liverpool star.

He will be out of contract next year and only earns around £3.9million-a-year (via The Mirror) at Anfield.

Under the management of Koeman, Wijnaldum regularly scored and created goals for the national side and reports indicate that he has already agreed personal terms to move to the Nou Camp (via Sport).

Catalan source Mundo Deportivo covered a story yesterday and stated that the new Barca manager won’t take NO for an answer as he wants the club to complete the signing of the former Newcastle United midfielder on priority basis.

Wijnaldum is currently on international duty and it will be a loss if we lose a key regular starter like him. However, if he is not ready to sign an extension then the option of losing him for free next year is worse and he must be replaced.

