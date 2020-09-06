Liverpool could move to sign £288,000-a-week playmaker – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Antoine Griezmann’s future at Barcelona is uncertain and Liverpool are linked with the French international.

According to The Mail, Griezmann was supposed to be Koeman’s star man because Messi had decided to leave the Nou Camp. However, the Argentine superstar is now staying with the Catalan giants and in such a scenario, the Les Bleus playmaker could depart.

The British media outlet have mentioned the Liverpool’s pressing style under the management of Klopp mirrors the success Griezmann had with Atletico Madrid. It is stated that the Reds could move to hire his services from Barca.

The Mail also claim that the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal could be interested in luring the 29-year-old as well.

Griezmann can play anywhere in the attacking third. He mainly played in the secondary striker’s role for the Rojiblancos and excelled big time. He has also proved to be brilliant in a similar role for his country.

However, Barcelona’s system is made around Lionel Messi and in that setup, the former Real Socieded playmaker failed to shine last term. In 35 league appearances for the La Liga giants, he only managed to score 9 goals (Transfermarkt).

Last year, the World Cup winning star moved to Barcelona after the Spanish side activated the huge release clause of 120 million euros (FCB). He still has more than three years left on his contract and earns a salary (Marca) of 17 million euros a year (£288,0000-a-week).

So, the 78-capped international is not going to come for cheap. Moreover, the Premier League champions would have to break their pay structure to sign him because club’s highest earner Salah only gets £200,000-a-week (The Mail).

Therefore, it will be fair to say that there is no way Liverpool would be able to afford Antoine Griezmann, especially during the ongoing pandemic.